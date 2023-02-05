The head coach once again faced chants for his removal and questions over his future following the 1-0 loss at the City Ground, as the Whites extended their winless streak to seven Premier League outings. Leeds currently sit directly above the relegation zone, ahead of 18th-placed Everton only on goal difference, albeit with a game in hand. Three points separate Marsch’s side and Southampton, who prop up the table.

“It's my responsibility, and I understand their frustration and I accept it, and I have to find a way to turn a lot of the good things that are happening into results, or we find ourselves in a stressful situation,” he said, after watching his side dominate long spells of the game without scoring.

"I understand the frustration and doubts. Internally we have belief here. We do. The players are all in. They've giving everything they have. It's just we're young and we're still trying to put it all together. But I have to find a way right now to make sure that come Wednesday we're ready for a big result.”

Leeds were the better side in a first half that somehow ended 1-0 to the hosts. Debutant goalkeeper Keylor Navas, a loanee from Paris St-Germain, made a number of important stops to keep the visitors out, while a poorly-defended free-kick led to Brennan Johnson’s fine strike and the only goal of the game. The second half brought plenty of possession and territory for Leeds but nothing in the way of clear cut chances as they ran out of ideas.

“I would say we had a really good start to the match, created some chances and a really good first half where we limited them almost entirely,” said Marsch.

"I think with our desire to try to get back in the match we lost a little bit of our discipline. And then we didn't have the effect that we wanted to have in the second half and the guys off the bench I don't think we're able to bring enough into the match. I have to find a way to turn good performances into winning, because that's exactly where we are and where we've been for a little while. And that's the last step for the potential of what we need to build here.”

Marsch is certain that what Leeds are doing in training is good enough but admitted that the midweek trip to Manchester United is one from which a result is necessary.

INTERNAL BELIEF - Jesse Marsch accepts Leeds United fan anger but insists that everyone at the club is aligned and the players believe in what he has them doing. Pic: Getty

“We have the energy and the work is good, it's just how to make sure that it leads up to more results,” he said.

