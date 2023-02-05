Leeds United board will ask questions following Nottingham Forest defeat - Souness

Former Liverpool star Graeme Souness has delivered a sobering assessment of Leeds United’s narrow defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Only goal difference is keeping Jesse Marsch’s men out of the Premier League relegation zone after a Brennan Johnson goal condemned them to a 1-0 defeat at the City Ground. The loss was a double blow for the Whites as one of their key rivals in the relegation battle moved six points clear of the drop zone.

Marsch handed another start to January signing Max Wober with fellow recent additions Georginio Rutter and Weston McKennie both coming off the bench during the second-half of laboured display against Steve Cooper’s side.

An equaliser evaded Leeds during a hectic closing stages as a disciplined Forest defence stood firm and extended the Whites run without a win to seven Premier League games. The defeat will only increase talk of Marsch’s future at Elland Road and Souness believes the Whites board will be asking questions of the former RB Leipzig coach as his continue to struggle at the wrong end of the table.

He told Sky Sports: “I thought Leeds were disappointing. A lot of huff and puffing from Leeds but with no real end product. The quality just wasn’t there when it really mattered.

“It’s great for Forest, they held on, they dug in, they didn’t play very well today, not by their standards at home, but they’ve got away with it. The board will look at it like this - we’ve now supplied the players, it’s up to you manager or coach, you’ve got to get wins.”