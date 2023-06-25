Leeds United ‘target’ Premier League winger as they hunt for reinforcements

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Published 25th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST

Leeds United have a big summer ahead as they look to bring in a new manager. The Whites were relegated from the Premier League last season and will be aiming for an immediate promotion from the Championship.

They have the chance to bolster their ranks with the new transfer window now open. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Winger on radar

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has emerged as a summer ‘target’ for Leeds as they eye potential reinforcements to their squad, as per a report by The Mirror. The Ivory Coast international spent last term on loan at Sunderland and helped the Black Cats reach the play-offs.

He was a hit during his time in the North East and scored 12 league goals under Tony Mowbray. The youngster has now gone back to Old Trafford and the Red Devils have a big decision to make on what to do with him next.

Former midfielder eyed

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who left Leeds 12 months ago when Manchester City came calling, has struggled for game time since his move to the Etihad Stadium. He was part of Pep Guardiola’s side who won the treble in the last campaign but his future is up in the air at the moment.

In this latest update, he is being linked with a surprise switch to Germany to join Bayern Munich, as per CaughtOffiside. The Bundesliga giants are managed by ex-Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel these days.