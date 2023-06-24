Daniel Farke has emerged as the ‘leading candidate’ to take over at Leeds United ahead of the 2023-24 Championship season.

The German has twice led Norwich City into the Premier League and has reportedly started talks on personal terms ahead of a proposed move to Elland Road.

He is the odds-on favourite with the bookmakers, as Leeds appear to be closing in on an appointment after a thorough interview process.

Once a new manager is at the helm, it will allow the club to focus on transfer targets. Most of the talk around Leeds has focused on outgoings, with the latest reports that two Premier League clubs are eyeing moves for some of the Whites star men.

Everton ‘keen’ on Gnonto

Everton are interested in Leeds United’s Italy international Willy Gnonto, according to Sky Sports Italy reporter Gianluca Di Marzio.

The 19-year-old arrived at Elland Road on deadline day last summer, with initial plans for him to spend time with the club’s Under-21 side. However, he soon found himself firmly in the first-team set-up after an impressive campaign.

There has been reported interest from Serie A in the youngster who has 11 senior caps for Italy and is currently with the nation’s Under-21s side at the European Championships.

Adams ‘high’ on Villa’s list of targets

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams is ‘high’ on Aston Villa’s list of targets, it has emerged, via The Athletic.

Adams enjoyed a brilliant season with Leeds, earning the United States captaincy for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. A season-ending injury prior to the final international break proved decisive as Leeds edged towards the relegation places before eventually finishing the campaign in 19th.