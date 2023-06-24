'Advanced stage' - Serie A side reportedly pushing to sign Leeds United's Rasmus Kristensen

Denmark international right-back Kristensen joined Leeds from Austrian outfit RB Salzburg last June but Roma were also reportedly interested in the 25-year-old defender. Kristensen made 26 league appearances for Leeds last season but the campaign ended with Premier League relegation and a report from Italy claims that Roma are now in “advanced” talks to sign the Whites right back.

The report, from Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, reads: "Roma are pushing to sign Rasmus Nissen Kristensen from Leeds United. Talks are at advanced stage, as the player wants to join the Italian side and has already given his approval to the move. Agreement with Leeds has not been reached yet: parties are discussing the formula of the deal, that should be based on a loan."