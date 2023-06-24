Leeds news you can trust since 1890
'Advanced stage' - Serie A side reportedly pushing to sign Leeds United's Rasmus Kristensen

A Serie A side are reportedly pushing to sign Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen.
By Lee Sobot
Published 24th Jun 2023, 15:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 15:29 BST

Denmark international right-back Kristensen joined Leeds from Austrian outfit RB Salzburg last June but Roma were also reportedly interested in the 25-year-old defender. Kristensen made 26 league appearances for Leeds last season but the campaign ended with Premier League relegation and a report from Italy claims that Roma are now in “advanced” talks to sign the Whites right back.

The report, from Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, reads: "Roma are pushing to sign Rasmus Nissen Kristensen from Leeds United. Talks are at advanced stage, as the player wants to join the Italian side and has already given his approval to the move. Agreement with Leeds has not been reached yet: parties are discussing the formula of the deal, that should be based on a loan."

INTEREST: In Leeds United's Danish defender Rasmus Kristensen, above, from Roma according to a report. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.INTEREST: In Leeds United's Danish defender Rasmus Kristensen, above, from Roma according to a report. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.
INTEREST: In Leeds United's Danish defender Rasmus Kristensen, above, from Roma according to a report. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.
