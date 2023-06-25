Rodrigo returned to the Spanish national team fold for the first time since November 2021 for this month’s Nations League conclusion in which the Leeds striker helped his nation end their 11-year trophy drought.

The Whites forward started the Nations League semi-final against Italy in which his side recorded a 2-1 victory and then looked on as an unused substitute as Spain defeated Croatia 5-4 on penalties in the final. Spain are now among the main fancies for both the 2024 Euros and 2026 World Cup – and Rodrigo has set his sights on helping his nation win both.

"If you want, I can tell you that we are here to win the World Cup or the European Championship,” said Rodrigo whilst on international duty to Marca.

AIMING HIGH: Leeds United striker Rodrigo kisses the Nations League trophy after his side's defeat of Croatia in the final. Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images.

"I think that in the end what generates the illusion will not come from what I tell you here, that illusion will come if we go out on the field and win important matches. Then that illusion that we all want here will come.”

Rodrigo was also asked about former Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa, United’s promotion-winning former head coach who brought the forward to Leeds from Valencia in the summer of 2020.