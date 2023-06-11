Leeds United have a big decision on who to appoint ahead of next season in the Championship. The Whites will be aiming for an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

They have the chance to bolster their ranks with some signings when the transfer window opens. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Goalkeeper latest

Manchester United have reportedly cooled their interest in Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier and have turned their attention to Everton’s number one Jordan Pickford as they hunt for a long-term successor to David de Gea, as per The Sun. The report says the Frenchman was the Red Devils’ ‘initial’ target but his form was poor during the latter stages of last term and he was subsequently dropped by Sam Allardyce.

The 23-year-old moved to Elland Road from FC Lorient as a youngster on loan before his transfer was made permanent. He then helped the club gain promotion under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020.

Striker update

According to a report from A Bola, Coventry City are want €17 million (£14.5 million) for Leeds-linked striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer. The Sweden international helped the Sky Blues reach the play-offs in the second tier but they were beaten by Luton Town at Wembley.