Leeds United will be aiming for an immediate promotion back to the Premier League next season. The Whites are in the hunt for a new boss following their relegation to the Championship.

They will get the chance to bolster their ranks in the upcoming transfer window. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Manager on radar

Leeds ‘could’ make a move for former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke as they search for a replacement for Sam Allardyce, as per a report by the Daily Star. Scottish Premiership giants Celtic have also been linked with a swoop for the German following Ange Postecoglou’s exit to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Farke, who is 46-years-old, is available at the moment and is weighing up his next club after parting company with Bundesliga outfit Borussia Mönchengladbach earlier this month. He spent four years at Carrow Road from 2017 to 2021 and guided the Canaries to the top flight twice during his time in East Anglia.

Winger praised by boss

Wales boss Rob Page believes Leeds winger Dan James should be playing in the Premier League. The former Manchester United and Swansea City man was shipped out on loan to Fulham in the last campaign and ended up making 23 appearances during his stint at Craven Cottage, finding the net three times.

Page has said, as per BBC Sport: “I do think DJ (James) is a Premier League player. If I’m a Premier League manager and I find out he’s available, personally I’d take him.

