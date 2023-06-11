'I'd take him' - Boss on future of Leeds United international, options and 'natural position'
Leeds spent around £25m to sign Welsh international attacker James from Manchester United in August 2021 but the winger left the Whites to join Fulham last September on a season-long loan. The newly-promoted Cottagers soared to a tenth-placed finish but Leeds are now dropping back to the Championship having been relegated in finishing second-bottom.
James is contracted at Elland Road until the summer of 2026 and the forward’s national boss Page has offered his thoughts about the 25-year-old’s future, attributes and “natural position” of left wing.
“I do think DJ is a Premier League player and he could easily play there again,” said Page. “If I’m a Premier League manager and I find out he’s available, personally I’d take him. I’m bound to say that because I’m his Welsh manager, but for me he always poses a threat. He still has things to work on but with the pace he’s got it is a brave team that plays a high line against him.”
Page added: "He has taken one for the team in recent months because I’ve asked him to play a different role. He likes playing wide left and the way we play now suits us because he gives us the width on the left.
“He’s that option in behind and when you’ve got a tool like that in your armoury it really is effective. In the Premier League, and at international level, he poses a threat. It was a frustrating few months for him when I played him at centre-forward with Gareth (Bale). Now we’ve changed and he is back out in his natural position.”