Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Dog walker ‘lucky to be alive’ after being bitten by a snake
When will heatwave end as Met Office issue more rain & storm warnings
Another Tory MP resigns and triggers a third by-election
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report

'I'd take him' - Boss on future of Leeds United international, options and 'natural position'

Wales boss Rob Page has made a confident declaration about Leeds United winger Dan James who is now back in his “natural position” for his country.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 11th Jun 2023, 11:16 BST- 2 min read

Leeds spent around £25m to sign Welsh international attacker James from Manchester United in August 2021 but the winger left the Whites to join Fulham last September on a season-long loan. The newly-promoted Cottagers soared to a tenth-placed finish but Leeds are now dropping back to the Championship having been relegated in finishing second-bottom.

James is contracted at Elland Road until the summer of 2026 and the forward’s national boss Page has offered his thoughts about the 25-year-old’s future, attributes and “natural position” of left wing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I do think DJ is a Premier League player and he could easily play there again,” said Page. “If I’m a Premier League manager and I find out he’s available, personally I’d take him. I’m bound to say that because I’m his Welsh manager, but for me he always poses a threat. He still has things to work on but with the pace he’s got it is a brave team that plays a high line against him.”

BACKING: For Leeds United attacker Dan James from his national boss Rob Page. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.BACKING: For Leeds United attacker Dan James from his national boss Rob Page. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.
BACKING: For Leeds United attacker Dan James from his national boss Rob Page. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

Page added: "He has taken one for the team in recent months because I’ve asked him to play a different role. He likes playing wide left and the way we play now suits us because he gives us the width on the left.

“He’s that option in behind and when you’ve got a tool like that in your armoury it really is effective. In the Premier League, and at international level, he poses a threat. It was a frustrating few months for him when I played him at centre-forward with Gareth (Bale). Now we’ve changed and he is back out in his natural position.”

Related topics:Premier LeagueWalesManchester UnitedFulham