'I'd take him' - Boss on future of Leeds United international, options and 'natural position'

Leeds spent around £25m to sign Welsh international attacker James from Manchester United in August 2021 but the winger left the Whites to join Fulham last September on a season-long loan. The newly-promoted Cottagers soared to a tenth-placed finish but Leeds are now dropping back to the Championship having been relegated in finishing second-bottom.

James is contracted at Elland Road until the summer of 2026 and the forward’s national boss Page has offered his thoughts about the 25-year-old’s future, attributes and “natural position” of left wing.

“I do think DJ is a Premier League player and he could easily play there again,” said Page. “If I’m a Premier League manager and I find out he’s available, personally I’d take him. I’m bound to say that because I’m his Welsh manager, but for me he always poses a threat. He still has things to work on but with the pace he’s got it is a brave team that plays a high line against him.”

BACKING: For Leeds United attacker Dan James from his national boss Rob Page. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

Page added: "He has taken one for the team in recent months because I’ve asked him to play a different role. He likes playing wide left and the way we play now suits us because he gives us the width on the left.