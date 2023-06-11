Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Three Brits missing after boat bursts into flames in Egypt
British woman shot and partner killed by armed intruders
Dog walker ‘lucky to be alive’ after being bitten by a snake
When will heatwave end as Met Office issue more rain & storm warnings
Another Tory MP resigns and triggers a third by-election

Leeds United's Illan Meslier gives thoughts on his future, Chelsea question and key factor

Leeds United ‘keeper Illan Meslier has shares his thoughts on his immediate future and declared the most important factor for the development of his game.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 11th Jun 2023, 12:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 12:37 BST

Meslier joined Leeds back in August 2019 from French side Lorient, initially on a season-long loan deal before making the switch permanent the following summer. By then, the young Frenchman had already established himself as United’s first choice keeper upon being handed his big opportunity via Kiko Casilla’s ban.

Meslier had been virtually ever-present between the sticks since but the 23-year-old was dropped by new boss Sam Allardyce for United’s final four games of the season following a string of recent errors. Joel Robles instead took his place in nets but Allardyce’s bid to keep Leeds up ultimately ended in disappointment as the Whites were relegated in finishing second-bottom.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Allardyce has since left the club and Leeds are now on the hunt for a new manager and their first under new owners 49ers Enterprises who have agreed a deal with Andrea Radrizzani’s Aser Ventures to purchase the club.

PLENTY TO JUGGLE: For Leeds United keeper Illan Meslier. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.PLENTY TO JUGGLE: For Leeds United keeper Illan Meslier. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.
PLENTY TO JUGGLE: For Leeds United keeper Illan Meslier. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.

Meslier, meanwhile, is currently away on international duty with France’s under-21s and admits “unknowns” at Leeds make his future “complicated” but that getting regular football is what matters most.

Speaking in an interview with French radio station RMC, Meslier was asked about his future and if he had desires to go elsewhere.

"It is complicated,” said the Whites keeper. "It's complicated when you get out of a situation that is ours. Our club is being bought by the 49ers so there are a lot of unknowns.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"For now, I have my contract until 2026 so officially I still belong. Afterwards, I will have to think about what is best for me, what project can be the best, whether that's Leeds United or maybe another club."

Meslier was also asked if a project like Chelsea would appeal due to the presence of RMC’s guest Christophe Lollichon who wanted to sign the Frenchman whilst he was goalkeeping coach at the Blues.

Ultimately, said Meslier, getting regular football is what matters most.

"That depends if it's to go and be on the bench or I don't know what,” said Meslier. "If it's to be number one, yes, of course, we can't say no. But the most important thing at 23 is to keep playing and to keep gaining experience to potentially go to another club later on where you'll be mentally ready."

Related topics:Illan MeslierSam AllardyceChelsea