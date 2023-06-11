Leeds United's Illan Meslier gives thoughts on his future, Chelsea question and key factor

Meslier joined Leeds back in August 2019 from French side Lorient, initially on a season-long loan deal before making the switch permanent the following summer. By then, the young Frenchman had already established himself as United’s first choice keeper upon being handed his big opportunity via Kiko Casilla’s ban.

Meslier had been virtually ever-present between the sticks since but the 23-year-old was dropped by new boss Sam Allardyce for United’s final four games of the season following a string of recent errors. Joel Robles instead took his place in nets but Allardyce’s bid to keep Leeds up ultimately ended in disappointment as the Whites were relegated in finishing second-bottom.

Allardyce has since left the club and Leeds are now on the hunt for a new manager and their first under new owners 49ers Enterprises who have agreed a deal with Andrea Radrizzani’s Aser Ventures to purchase the club.

PLENTY TO JUGGLE: For Leeds United keeper Illan Meslier. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.

Meslier, meanwhile, is currently away on international duty with France’s under-21s and admits “unknowns” at Leeds make his future “complicated” but that getting regular football is what matters most.

Speaking in an interview with French radio station RMC, Meslier was asked about his future and if he had desires to go elsewhere.

"It is complicated,” said the Whites keeper. "It's complicated when you get out of a situation that is ours. Our club is being bought by the 49ers so there are a lot of unknowns.

"For now, I have my contract until 2026 so officially I still belong. Afterwards, I will have to think about what is best for me, what project can be the best, whether that's Leeds United or maybe another club."

Meslier was also asked if a project like Chelsea would appeal due to the presence of RMC’s guest Christophe Lollichon who wanted to sign the Frenchman whilst he was goalkeeping coach at the Blues.

Ultimately, said Meslier, getting regular football is what matters most.