Leeds United have now entered the World Cup break, off the field for more than a month as international football takes centre stage.

The Whites have had a turbulent season so far, already going a month without action during this season following Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, but this time they are joined by all of their Premier League rivals in taking a break. Jesse Marsch’s men head into the break on the back of a 4-3 defeat to Tottenham in which they gave up a lead. The Whites continue to be entertaining for the neutral, but while they are scoring plenty, they are certainly conceding too many.

As Marsch draws up a correction plan, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Transfer Drameh

Leeds star Cody Drameh is said to be attracting attention ahead of the January transfer window despite not featuring regularly this term. The youngster has only made one Premier League appearance this season, but the Daily Mail are saying the Whites could now be left with a fight to keep hold of him.

That’s because Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United are both said to be interesting in snatching Drameh in the winter window. The 20-year-old full-back spent time with Cardiff City on loan last season, winning the club’s Young Player of the season award.

Summerville praise

Leeds star Crysencio Summerville has earned praise from pundit Michael Owen after his goal at Spurs.

“This is such a good goal. Look at that for a touch [Summerville’s first]. The ball is behind him. He takes one lovely touch with the outside of his foot, then another one to keep him away from the defender and finishes it brilliantly,” Owen told Premier League Productions.