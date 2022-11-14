'Isn't good enough' - Leeds United fans demand Whites action with warning in Tottenham review

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on United’s performance in the final game before the World Cup break with demands for action and a warning as to what might happen if nothing is changed.

NEIL GREWER

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was a great setting for me to complete the “92 club” again, an entertaining, emotional roller coaster of a game ultimately ending in disappointment. How the first Spurs goal was allowed is beyond me with the challenge on Meslier more akin to a rugby challenge – this may not have changed the result but we will never know.

STAR OF THE SHOW: Rodrigo edged the vote amongst the YEP Jury for Leeds United's man of the match award in Saturday's clash at Tottenham Hotspur but issues at the other end meant the Whites still left with nothing despite leading three times, lastly as Rodrigo completed his brace, above. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

At 3-2 up our defensive tactical change misfired – we have to find a way to hold leads. In the last 10 minutes we looked tired and beaten, illustrated by Adams’ deserved but stupid sending off, despite fantastic support from the Leeds end. A draw felt the right result. As we break for the World Cup, we know we should be better placed and the squad is looking stretched.

As we break for the World Cup, United are averaging over a point a game which is survival form (just) and have a league position of safety but we know we should be better placed. The squad is looking stretched - evidenced by the lack of experience on the bench on Saturday.

Man of the match: Rodrigo.

ANDY RHODES

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of the season this will go down as another result that has slipped through our fingers. For large spells of the game, Leeds were on top and well worth three points and their persistence meant they kept finding new ways to break Spurs down.

To score three goals in a game and not win is disappointing, but Leeds’ weaknesses are easy to spot and keep happening week after week. The defence isn’t good enough to deal with quality attackers. The likes of Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto are taking games by the scruff of the neck going forward, but, at the back, the experienced players are struggling to cope.

The World Cup break gives Jesse Marsch time to work on these faults and shore things up. The weakness in defence and the need to score four goals to get a result can’t go on or Leeds will find themselves in trouble. There’s a big second half of the season to come.

Man of the match: Rodrigo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

KEITH INGHAM

The 4-3 defeat to Spurs was very harsh on Leeds as they led three times in the game. Also in the last minutes Tyler Adams was shown a second yellow which rules him out of the next game against Manchester City.

For the fourth time on the run Crysencio Summer scored - a lovely, well-worked goal involving Brenden Aaronson. There was controversy surrounding Spurs equaliser, Meslier was pushed into the net when a corner came into the six-yard box but no whistle came from the referee or VAR used to cancel out Harry Kane’s equaliser.

Rodrigo then made it four goals in four games with a nice finish before Ben Davies equalised six minutes into the second half. Then in a crazy seven minutes it went 3-2 to Leeds, Rodrigo scoring his second before Bentancur equalised on 81 minutes and made it 4-3 two minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a tough one to take, but last week we were on the right end of the same scoreline so you just have to accept it. One thing that needs to change is the shambolic defending in both the Bournemouth and Spurs games. Work definitely needs to be done in the break for the World Cup. It’s simply not good enough for this level of football, in fact it’s like watching a pub team.

Man of the match: Rodrigo.

DAVID WATKINS

It is almost criminal the way Leeds are frustrating us at the moment; this game was there for the winning and we as good as had it won, but four sloppy, naïve, pieces of defending undid all the positive work in the other two-thirds of the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attacking players must feel gutted after that, as I do, they’d been positive, creative, and often dominant, holding the ball sensibly for minutes on end at times. But then we allowed Spurs back into the game not once, not twice, but three times. It was another case of Leeds falling apart again or rather shooting ourselves in the foot.

Something has to change; we must sort out why we have become so vulnerable at the back this season. Is it organisation and tactics or is it personnel? We have managed to add six points to our haul for the season in these last three games but we cannot ignore the fact we have conceded so many soft goals in that period and it’s tempting to suggest that we’ve actually only papered over the cracks. Much work to do in this World Cup break.

Man of the match: Crysencio Summerville.

MIKE GILL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another roller-coaster ride for Leeds only this time their car was derailed when Bentancur hit his second goal seven minutes from time and spoiled United's day. This game had quality goals, three leads taken and then conceded and a bad VAR decision when Ilan Meslier was impeded as Harry Kane scored his goal.

United's three goals were all well executed, with Crysencio Summerville and Rodrigo once again sharing the spoils. Summerville opened the scoring confidently with a run which cut through the Tottenham defence. Kane then controversially equalised before United regained the lead with a smart shot from Rodrigo. Shortly after half-time Ben Davies equalised before Rodrigo put Leeds ahead with another smart goal and Bentancur spoiled our day out with his late double strike.

Defending was poor and United have work to do in this area during the break. However the prospect of an attacking trio of Summerville, Rodrigo and a fit-again Sinisterra has to be exciting whatever else happens.