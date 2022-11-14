Leeds United head into the World Cup break into a usual dramatic fashion after suffering a 4-3 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend. The Whites found themselves ahead on three occasions but still failed to secure the victory.

Crysensio Summerville netted his fourth goal in as many games, while Rodrigo’s brace made him the joint fourth top goalscorer in the Premier League this season. The loss was the second 4-3 scoreline they have had this month - with the other going in their favour against Bournemouth. Meanwhile, Jesse Marsch’s side have only managed one clean sheet in their previous 13 matches in all competitions.

With the likes of Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Rasmus Kristensen jetting off to Qatar this week, Leeds United’s league campaign will resume at Elland Road after Christmas as they face Manchester City. However, it was also reported last week that the remaining Whites players will feature in a winter friendly against Real Sociedad in December.

Here is today’s Premier League transfer news...

SEAGULLS 'EYE' SWOOP FOR NEWCASTLE TARGET

Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly made contact with Benfica over a move for Goncalo Ramos. The forward, who has scored nine league goals this season, was linked with Newcastle United during the summer but the two clubs failed to reach an agreement. (Record)

MAGPIES COULD 'REIGNITE' INTEREST IN FORWARD

Newcastle United could revisit a deal for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby in January after ending their pursuit due to the German club's £60m price tag at the start of the season. It is thought that Eddie Howe may make an enquiry to see if Diaby's situation has changed at all. (Dean Jones)

CHELSEA 'JOIN' RACE FOR £25M TEENAGER

Chelsea have reportedly joined Manchester United and Liverpool in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko. It is believed the 17-year-old will cost around £25 million to tempt the German side into selling in January. (Liverpool Echo)

WEST HAM 'CONSIDER' LIVERPOOL DEFENSIVE TARGET

West Ham are considering a move for Liverpool's Nat Phillips in January, after previously expressing interest in the defender. Phillips was heavily linked with a move away from Anfield in the summer and has only made two appearances in the Premier League this season. (Dean Jones)

BOURNEMOUTH IN 'ADVANCED TALKS' WITH ARGENTINE

Bournemouth are reportedly nearing a deal to appoint Marcelo Bielsa as their new manager, despite Gary O'Neil's impressive spell in charge. Bielsa has been out of work since he was sacked in February. (Football Insider)

ARSENAL 'URGED' TO SIGN CRISTIANO RONALDO

Piers Morgan has urged Arsenal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo following the forward's explosive interview where he revealed he feels 'betrayed' by Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo looks increasingly likely to leave Man United in January - if anyone is willing to meet his salary demands. (@piersmorgan)

WHITES HANDED ‘BOOST’ IN ATTACKER PURSUIT

Leeds United have been given a positive update regarding target Noa Lang, with reports claiming the Club Brugge forward is likely to leave in January for around €30-35million. The Whites were linked with Lang over the summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

ASTON VILLA 'MONITORING' VILLARREAL STARLET