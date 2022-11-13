Jesse Marsch’s side headed for Saturday’s Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur seeking a third league win on the spin having followed a superb 2-1 triumph at Liverpool with a thrilling 4-3 success at home to Bournemouth in which Leeds were 3-1 down.

United then led three times at Tottenham but ultimately fell to a 4-3 reverse which has left Marsch’s side 15th in the Premier League table and just two points clear of the drop zone but with a game in hand. But there were even bigger blows for some of United’s rivals in the bottom half of the weekend, notably for Everton who were brushed aside 3-0 at Bournemouth and also for Wolves who fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Arsenal.

Southampton, under their new boss Nathan Jones, were also beaten 3-1 at Liverpool whilst West Ham United continued to slip down the ranks through a 2-0 defeat at home to improving Leicester City. It was a different story for Nottingham Forest who enjoyed a 1-0 win at home to Crystal Palace which hauled Steve Cooper’s side off the foot of the division.

Wolves are now bottom as new boss Julen Lopetegui begins his work, two points behind second-bottom Southampton with a further one-point gap to Forest. There is then another point up to fourth-bottom Everton and fifth-bottom West Ham whom Leeds are another point clear of and the Whites have a game in hand on all five sides below them.

It’s tight at the bottom and, here, based on the latest odds for relegation after the weekend’s action, is where the Whites feature in the new predicted finishing positions with the bookmakers prices for the title used to determine the top seven.

