Crysencio Summerville makes Leeds United vow with message to fans and wish for Whites trio

United’s 21-year-old Dutch winger Summerville netted for the fourth game in succession in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur in which the Whites led three times via strikes from Summerville and two from Rodrigo. Leeds, though, ultimately left with nothing as Spurs recorded a 4-3 victory that Summerville admitted was hard to take but the winger quickly has turned his attention to how Leeds will respond after the World Cup break. Jesse Marsch’s side now have six and a half weeks without a game due to the 2022 Qatar World Cup at which United’s Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson are representing USA whilst Rasmus Kristensen bids for glory with Denmark. Writing on his Instagram page on Sunday afternoon, Summerville put: "This is a hard pill to swallow, but proud of what the team has shown. We come back stronger after the World Cup. Thanks to the fans for the support, you guys were amazing as always. And I wish Rasmus Kristensen, Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams all the best at the World Cup."