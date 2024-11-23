Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Manchester City manager could once again get in the way of Leeds United’s transfer pursuit.

Leeds United are starting to consider their options ahead of the January transfer window as they continue their charge towards Premier League promotion at the end of the season. The Whites will return to Championship action on Sunday with a visit to Swansea City, looking to keep up with the pack at the top of the table.

Leeds had been pushing to sign a new No.10 during the summer, following Georginio Rutter’s departure to Brighton and Hove Albion. Angus Kinnear revealed that the club were eyeing the likes of Fábio Carvalho and James McAtee, but neither links came to fruition.

Leeds were unable to sign McAtee despite ongoing talks with his camp throughout the window. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola changed his mind on being open to the 22-year-old leaving the club. Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, he admitted he decided not to loan or sell McAtee as he ‘needed his specific quality in small spaces’ for the upcoming season.

While McAtee has played in the Carabao Cup and Champions League this season, he has clocked just one minute of Premier League action so far. As he continues to struggle for regular game time, Leeds have revisited their interest and reportedly tabled a significant offer for his services.

“Leeds have made an audacious bid for him. He’s had two really good loans at Sheffield United, West Ham have been in the mix and he’s been linked with Fulham, but it’s not just going to be them,” former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson told Football Insider.

“And what would they be getting for him in January? £20-25million? £30million? There are a lot of clubs that would take James McAtee, whether it be on a permanent or loan deal.”

However, Guardiola could prove to be a sticking point once again for Leeds. Robinson believes there is a chance the City boss could ‘be selfish’ and opt to keep McAtee on the books until the season ends. Needing firepower in his ranks amid some serious injury concerns, Guardiola may instruct a block on any January outgoings.

“I think Pep Guardiola might be selfish between now and the end of the season and keep him,” Robinson continued. “He wants him to be a part of his squad and I think they’re going to need him. The amount of injuries this season, you’d have thought he would already have broken into that first team with the talent he has.“