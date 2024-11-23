Leeds United are back in action this weekend following the return of the Championship. They’ll be looking to build on their win prior to the international break, which saw Jayden Bogle and Joël Piroe get on the scoresheet in a 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers.

Leeds are on the road this weekend as Swansea City await them at the Swansea.com Stadium. The Whites will be backed by the unwavering support that has backed them both home and away this season. Tickets are no longer available for the upcoming Swansea, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End away games, with the club's ticketing website marking all three as sold out.

As we dive into another weekend of Championship action, let’s take a look at each club’s average away attendances so far this season. Take a look at the table below and see where Leeds rank compared to their closest rivals.

Bristol City Average away attendance: 1,175