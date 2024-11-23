Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s fans have had their say as the Whites return from the November international break.

Leeds United finally return to action with Sunday’s clash at Swansea City - ahead of which there is a Whites pair disagreement amongst the fanbase. Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on the fixture including Joel Piroe or Mateo Joseph upfront and what would mark a satisfactory return.

KEITH INGHAM

Another international break ends with an England win and promotion to the top league. I’m probably not the only one that doesn’t care that much about results for our national team.

Hopefully the Leeds players – all 11 of them – come back fit for another three-game week starting with Swansea on Sunday.

There was more positive news on Ethan Ampadu as he recovers from a knee injury. He may be back sooner than expected. Junior Firpo serves the second game of a three-match ban. Sam Byram did well as his replacement but Isaac Schmidt is also an option after his assist from the bench.

I’ve not seen Swansea this season so it’s only their results I can consider. They have two wins out of their last games with three defeats and a draw. They sit 11th in the Championship.

Once again I don’t expect Daniel Farke to change his starting XI. The choice of either Dan James or Manor Solomon on the wing will depend on James’ fitness.

Joel Piroe’s goal against QPR makes him favourite to lead the attack. Leeds beat them pretty easily last season down there but this weekend I expect a tougher game with Leeds just edging it by the odd goal.

Prediction: Swansea City 1 Leeds United 2.

DAVID WATKINS

With the international breaks done and dusted until next March, now is the time to forge momentum and break away from the pack.

Leeds face a tough start to this next leg of the season though, the Swans haven’t had a great start to the campaign but they are comfortably in mid-table and have been notoriously difficult to score against all season.

They have only conceded 10 league goals and, at home, just three; only Sheffield United, Burnley and West Bromwich Albion have shipped less on home turf.

Their problem this season has been at the other end of the pitch; no other side in the Championship has scored fewer than their 11-goal tally.

As always, we have no real idea what state our international players will be in when they return this week but we have to hope everyone is at least uninjured, if not particularly rested.

I’ll be more than happy if we can return to Yorkshire on Sunday evening with one point and any more than that would be a terrific start to the run-in up to Christmas.

Prediction: Swansea City 0 Leeds United 0.

NEIL GREWER

Leeds return to action following another international break which has disrupted the flow of Championship games.

To date, United’s games have fallen into one of two categories. In the first, Leeds are dominant and win comfortably with little jeopardy. In the second, Leeds are dominant, and capable of winning the game but don’t manage it due to individual errors or a lack of clinical finishing.

Swansea away should fall in category “one” but could easily end up being the alternative. As usual in both scenarios, the first goal will be critical.

Swansea will be aware of the threats Leeds can pose and will have a game plan which Leeds must overcome. I expect Sam Byram will continue to deputise for the (stupidly) suspended Junior Firpo.

Byram is a better defender but not as effective as Firpo going forward and hence Leeds will lose attacking options.

The centre forward position remains a major discussion point. I would start Mateo Joseph, to give intensity, then introduce Joel Piroe from the bench (he will be up for it against his old club) in either the number 10 or 9 role.

Prediction: Swansea City 0 Leeds United 2.

ANDY RHODES

With the final international break of 2024 over, Leeds United and the rest of the Championship can get back down to business.

There’s a lot of football to be played before the next break and there’s no telling how the table will look by then.

First up in this run is a long trip to Swansea City. United’s recent trips to south Wales have been positive and, having beaten the Swans 4-0 away last season, Daniel Farke will be hoping for more of the same.

He will also hope that, as the weeks go by, more players become available. Leeds have missed the likes of Ethan Ampadu and Largie Ramazani, but Farke’s side have pressed on regardless.

This game marks the start of a busy run to Christmas and beyond and getting started in positive fashion will help build the momentum. The top of the table is much more competitive this season with the margins being tighter and more teams in the running.

Survive the December run unscathed and the Whites can expect to be challenging come May.

Prediction: Swansea City 1 Leeds United 1.

MIKE GILL

Leeds United return to the Championship grind with a trio of games beginning at Swansea City. At least the long trip will be over in one go, followed by Luton Town at home and a short hop over the Pennines to Blackburn Rovers.

As always, fingers are crossed and collective breaths are held as we await the safe return of players from international duty.

Swansea sit in 11th place. They lost to Burnley last time out after beating another play-off contender, Watford. As befits their position in the Championship table, they struggle with consistency both at home and away, rarely following any sort of pattern.

Two areas where they are consistent are in scoring and conceding, and many of their recent results have been settled by a single goal.

United, then face the familiar challenge of trying to break down an uncompromising defence, and this game is unlikely to be a classic. But the Whites are no strangers to this task and must apply patience as well as creativity to the job in hand.

Daniel Farke and company need to keep up the pressure at the top of the Championship, and I believe that they will do.

Prediction: Swansea City 0 Leeds United 1.