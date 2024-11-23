Long journey in vain as Leeds United's Championship rivals see late fixture postponement due to Storm Bert

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 11:28 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2024, 11:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Storm Bert has put paid to a Leeds United Championship rival fixture at very late notice.

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers have seen their Saturday afternoon fixture postponed at late notice - meaning a long journey in vain for their visitors.

The UK has been hit by the affects of Storm Bert and Rovers announced on Saturday morning that there would be a pitch inspection at 11am ahead of the 3pm kick-off against visiting Portsmouth following torrential rain in the area overnight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement read: “ A pitch inspection will take place at 11am ahead of today's encounter against Portsmouth at Ewood Park. Today's referee will determine whether the surface is playable following torrential rain in the area overnight. We will provide an update in due course.”

The club then announced at 11.15am that the fixture had been postponed.

A statement read: “Due to an unplayable pitch caused by torrential rain, today's match against Portsmouth at Ewood Park has been postponed by the match official We will announce details of the rearranged fixture in due course.”

Portsmouth to Blackburn represents a 268-mile trip from one end of the country to the other.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From their X account, Portsmouth wrote: “GAME OFF: Pompey’s clash with Blackburn has been postponed due to an unplayable pitch caused by torrential overnight rain. Details of the rearranged fixture will be announced in due course.”

The fixture is the sole casualty in the top three divisions.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice