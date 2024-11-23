Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Storm Bert has put paid to a Leeds United Championship rival fixture at very late notice.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers have seen their Saturday afternoon fixture postponed at late notice - meaning a long journey in vain for their visitors.

The UK has been hit by the affects of Storm Bert and Rovers announced on Saturday morning that there would be a pitch inspection at 11am ahead of the 3pm kick-off against visiting Portsmouth following torrential rain in the area overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement read: “ A pitch inspection will take place at 11am ahead of today's encounter against Portsmouth at Ewood Park. Today's referee will determine whether the surface is playable following torrential rain in the area overnight. We will provide an update in due course.”

The club then announced at 11.15am that the fixture had been postponed.

A statement read: “Due to an unplayable pitch caused by torrential rain, today's match against Portsmouth at Ewood Park has been postponed by the match official We will announce details of the rearranged fixture in due course.”

Portsmouth to Blackburn represents a 268-mile trip from one end of the country to the other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From their X account, Portsmouth wrote: “GAME OFF: Pompey’s clash with Blackburn has been postponed due to an unplayable pitch caused by torrential overnight rain. Details of the rearranged fixture will be announced in due course.”

The fixture is the sole casualty in the top three divisions.