Pep Guardiola's previous James McAtee comments now spell frustration for Leeds United

Leeds United had James McAtee on their summer radar as they looked to bolster options in midfield.

Leeds United are still looking to sign a No.10 after losing Georginio Rutter to Brighton and Hove Albion during the summer. Angus Kinnear recently revealed that the club had their eye on a few exciting talents, including former Liverpool man Fábio Carvalho and James McAtee of Manchester City.

However, they were unable to bring either to Elland Road but the reasoning for the latter staying put during the transfer window could now be a source of frustration for the Whites. Kinnear said there was ‘talk all the way through the window’ that McAtee could be moved on, until Pep Guardiola changed his mind.

The City boss explained last month that he had a change of heart after acknowledging the 21-year-old’s ability to operate in small spaces and pose a threat in the final third. Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Guardiola said: “That's why I said to Txiki [Begiristain] at the beginning of the season that I don't want to loan him and I don't want to sell him because I need his specific quality in small spaces. James has this ability.

“I have to see them and the first games I didn't like it much and I told him afterwards: 'Your impact in the game is not big, I want more.' After, he did well and his impact was really good.”

However, despite a strong review from the boss, McAtee has been limited with his chances so far this season. The 21-year-old played just one minute of Premier League action against Ipswich Town last month and has been an unused substitute in City’s other four games. McAtee did start their Carabao Cup clash against Watford earlier this week, which will have certainly earned him valuable experience.

However, given Leeds’ high interest in signing him, the midfielder would have had a big chance of a regular spot under Daniel Farke, even if City only signed off on a loan deal. McAtee banked some important senior minutes during his spells with Sheffield United but he has made just 10 first team appearances for City over the years.

It’s clear Guardiola is a fan of his but so far, his impact has been limited tocCup competitions, while Leeds would have handed him an important and regular role. Especially if he was signed as a direct replacement for Rutter in the more attacking midfield role, who missed just one Championship match throughout the whole of last season.