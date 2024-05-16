Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Norwich City as eight score 9/10, three 8s

By Graham Smyth
Published 16th May 2024, 22:19 BST
Updated 16th May 2024, 22:27 BST
Leeds United battered Norwich City 4-0 in Thursday night’s Championship play-off semi-final second leg at Elland Road – but how did we rate the performances?

Sunday's first leg at Carrow Road had ended in a goalless draw but the Canaries were absolutely blitzed four days later, goals from Ilia Gruev, Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter putting Daniel Farke's rampant Whites 3-0 up at the break.

The onslaught then continued after the interval, the Championship's player of the year Crysencio Summerville bagging a Whites fourth to put Leeds totally out of sight and heading for next Sunday's Wembley final in style.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a night to remember at Elland Road. The Whites will play either Southampton or West Brom in the play-off final for a place in the Premier League.

8 - Made one hugely vital and timely first half save. That was it in terms of saves. Distribution was an improvement.

1. Illan Meslier

9 - A huge physical presence in the first half, ran the ball well, bossed his flank. Got forward well, provided a terrific cross for a Summerville header. Switched to 10 later on, continued to excel.

2. Archie Gray

9 - Read the play so well, intercepted, played on the front foot, passed it better than in the first leg. Dribbled at the right times. Central to the early pressure.

3. Joe Rodon

9 - One first half failed last-man tackle aside he was utterly imperious. Won his headers. Pocketed Barnes. Passed it well.

4. Ethan Ampadu

9 - Got up his wing and created danger, linked up well. Nice assist for Summerville's goal. Rarely broke a sweat defensively.

5. Junior Firpo

9 - The link man. Involved in so many moves. Really nice, quick and accurate forward passing. Lots of physicality. Nasty when it was called for.

6. Glen Kamara

