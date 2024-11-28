We want to be flexible and not that predictable. Choose a bit more to have Ao [Tanaka] in a bit wider position where we’ve used Joe [Rothwell]. Sometimes we’ve done this with Joe on the right side. It depends on what the opponent is doing. Mix it up sometimes, to not be predictable. The players know what we have to do. We don’t want to play 46 games in the same structure with same players. Flexibility is something we’re working on. It’s something to improve. One of our main topics against a man-orientated side and it paid off.