Leeds United rock makes Championship Team of the Week alongside Sheffield Wednesday man and 10/10 Norwich City star

Published 28th Nov 2024, 12:28 BST

Leeds United returned to the Championship summit on Wednesday evening.

Leeds United extended their home winning run to six games with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Luton Town on Wednesday evening. Goals from Sam Byram, Joel Piroe and substitute Dan James ensured all three points remained at Elland Road, with the Whites climbing back to the top of the Championship.

A dominant display saw Leeds reduce newly-relegated Luton to a smattering of half chances and Daniel Farke’s side never looked in serious danger of dropping points. At the heart of that, as has so often been the case, was stability at the back and one defender has been rewarded for his performance with a place in WhoScored’s Championship Team of the Week for those midweek fixtures. Take a look below.

WhoScored rating: 8.8

1. GK: Paul Nardi

WhoScored rating: 8.8 | Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 8.1

2. RB: Femi Seriki

WhoScored rating: 8.1 | Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 8.3

3. CB: CJ Egan-Riley

WhoScored rating: 8.3 Photo: Cameron Howard

WhoScored rating: 8.1

4. CB: Joe Rodon

WhoScored rating: 8.1 | Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.9

5. LB: Harrison Ashby

WhoScored rating: 7.9 | John Walton/PA Wire

WhoScored rating: 8.2

6. RM: Ryan Andrews

WhoScored rating: 8.2 | Getty Images

