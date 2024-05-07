Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hull City have parted company with Liam Rosenior following their failure to make the Championship play-offs.

The Tigers finished seventh in the Championship this season, three points off Norwich City who claimed the final play-off place, after losing 1-0 at relegation-threatened Plymouth Argyle on the final day. A run of one win from their final four games saw hope of a top-six finish disappear but Rosenior had overseen major improvement at the MKM Stadium.

Hull finished 15th last season and Rosenior has built a young and exciting squad who were in the play-off mix for large parts of the campaign. The 39-year-old was even recognised for his efforts as part of the three-man shortlist for the Championship’s Manager of the Season, where he and Daniel Farke missed out to Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna.

Rosenior only signed a new three-year contract with Hull in December but after meetings with owner Acun Ilicali, now looks set to leave just five months on. The club are yet to confirm the news but multiple reports claim the decision has been made.

Those in charge at the MKM Stadium are already thought to be sourcing a replacement with the aim of finding a successor quickly in order to provide time to prepare for next season. Hull will expect to be fighting for a play-off place again but will lose key loanees such as Fabio Carvalho, Tyler Morton and Liam Delap.

Rosenior came to Elland Road and saw his side produce a strong performance against Leeds in April, albeit falling to a 3-1 defeat. The Tigers dominated possession and caused plenty of problems for Farke’s side but a lack of presence upfront - Delap was injured - saw them punished.