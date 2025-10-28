Leeds United head to the Stadium of Light over the Premier League's busy festive period.

Leeds United fans could be stripped of their Boxing Day football this season amid reports there is set to be just one Premier League fixture the day after Christmas.

Boxing Day has long been an iconic moment in the English football calendar as fans up and down the country take a break from family Christmas celebrations to watch their beloved clubs. Leeds supporters travelled to Stoke City and enjoyed a 2-0 win on December 26 last year and always pack out away ends or Elland Road during the traditional day of match action.

But for Leeds fans and many others in the Premier League, Boxing Day this season could be spent on the sofa with reports suggesting just one game will be scheduled for December 26. The Daily Mail reports this is in part down to ‘calendar pressures’ triggered by European competition expansion and the decision to hold the FA Cup exclusively on weekends.

When the fixtures were initially released in June, all weekend games were pencilled in for Saturday 3pm kick-offs, with a select number moved for TV broadcast later down the line. This year, Boxing Day falls on a Friday and instead of moving all fixtures forward 24 hours, the Premier League look set to treat the post-Christmas period like any other weekend.

According to the Daily Mail, the Premier League is obliged to deliver 33 weekends of action to broadcasters, with five midweek rounds. To meet that demand, games would have to take place across the full weekend, rather than all being brought forward for Boxing Day.

That means just one match is likely to be selected for the day after Christmas, filling the Friday evening TV slot held by Sky Sports. Another fixture could take place on Saturday lunchtime and some on Sunday, with the majority kicking off at 3pm on Saturday, December 27.

Sunderland vs Leeds United could miss out on Boxing Day kick-off

Premier League fans were due to learn which fixtures had been picked for TV throughout December and January on October 15, but nearly two weeks later there has been no announcement. The Daily Mail claim further talks regarding Boxing Day are due to be held but a change is unlikely.

Premier League gameweek 18 takes place on the weekend after Christmas, with Leeds due at the Stadium of Light to face fellow newly-promoted side Sunderland. With two well-supported and impressive clubs going head-to-head, there is every chance it is picked for a TV slot but nothing is guaranteed,

Other big fixtures during that gameweek include two London derbies - West Ham vs Fulham and Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur - and another big meeting between Manchester United and Newcastle. Chelsea also host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge while Nottingham Forest host Manchester City.

There will be a full round of Boxing Day fixtures below the Premier League, with the Championship, League One and League Two confirming plenty of action on December 26. Top-flight chiefs are expected to confirm the festive schedule soon.