The former Leeds United striker started the 2025/26 season as a free agent.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe has hinted at a possible move to Walsall with a social media post in the League Two club’s training gear.

Roofe has been without a club for several months after leaving Derby County over the summer. The 32-year-old initially moved to Pride Park as a free agent in February, signing a short-term deal, but a hamstring injury reduced him to just three appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite continuing to train with Derby during pre-season Roofe was not offered a fresh deal and was unable to find a club when the 2025/26 season kicked off in August. The former Leeds striker has now been linked with a potential move to Walsall, having stoked the fire himself.

Roofe, who was born in Walsall and came through the West Bromwich Albion academy, posted a picture on his Instagram story in which a pair of football boots were on the floor. Although more notably, the unattached forward was wearing tracksuit bottoms with the League Two side’s logo on.

There had already been speculation surrounding a potential move to Walsall, with Roofe based in the Midlands where he launched his own football academy in September. The former Elland Road favourite also has his own business around a specially made football player journal called ‘Two Halves’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nothing has been confirmed as of yet but a move to Walsall could see Roofe help his hometown club win promotion to League One. The Saddlers are currently top of League Two after 14 games, with 26 points leaving them ahead of second-placed Swindon Town on goal difference.

How has Kemar Roofe got on after leaving Leeds United?

Roofe spent three years at Leeds, who plucked the striker from League Two Oxford United in 2016 after he scored 18 goals in 40 fourth-tier appearances. The former West Brom man initially came in as back-up to Chris Wood but replaced the New Zealander as first-choice for the 2017/18 season, scoring 11 goals in 36 Championship games.

In the summer of 2018, Roofe welcomed fellow striker Patrick Bamford to West Yorkshire as well as now much-loved manager Marcelo Bielsa. During the Argentinian’s first campaign in charge, Roofe largely kept his place as first-choice No.9 and scored 15 goals in 33 league games, albeit that was not enough for promotion as the Whites lost their play-off semi-final clash against Derby.

Roofe’s career has been up and down since leaving Leeds in 2019. The Jamaican international swapped Elland Road for Anderlecht in a £7million deal following that play-off semi-final defeat, but spent just one season in Belgium before a £4.5m move to Rangers the following summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four years at Ibrox were regularly affected by injury but Roofe did get his hands on a Scottish Premiership title, scoring 14 league goals to help Rangers pip Celtic in 2020/21. The former Leeds man also claimed Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup winners’ medals.

He was released by Rangers following the expiration of his contract in summer 2024 and has barely featured since. The striker spent eight months as a free agent before joining Derby.