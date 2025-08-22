Leeds United continued to strengthen their squad with the signing of AC Milan forward Noah Okafor.

Leeds United have taken their summer transfer spending close to £100 million after completing the signing of AC Milan star Noah Okafor on Thursday.

Since securing promotion into the Premier League via their dramatic Championship title win, the Elland Road hierarchy have backed manager Daniel Farke with the Switzerland international becoming the ninth new addition to the Whites squad since the end of last season.

A new goalkeeper was brought in after a deal was agreed for Lyon stopper Lucas Perri and defensive additions arrived in the form of Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Sebastiaan Bornauw. The midfield was bolstered by the signings of Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach and strikers Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha arrived on free transfers, with the latter making an immediate impact by scoring the only goal in Monday’s home win against Everton.

After completing his own move to Elland Road on Thursday, Okafor has become the second costliest addition of the Whites window spend and he will hope to receive clearance to feature in Saturday’s tough looking trip to Premier League title contenders Arsenal.

Leeds United transfer spending the norm

Leeds are not the only newly promoted club to have provided a significant outlay in their preparations for their return to the top flight with Sunderland spending around £140 million on 12 new signings and Burnley have spent around £108 million on 13 additions to Scott Parker’s squad. Finance expert Adam Williams has delivered his take on the trio’s summer spending and praised the business undertaken by Leeds as chairman Paraag Marathe lives up to his promise to spend up to the club’s PSR limit.

Williams told TBR Football: “Whereas a promoted club spending close to £100m would have been an event in and of itself a few years ago, it is becoming the norm nowadays. You’re guaranteed at least £110m in TV money in season one, plus another £90m or so in parachute payments if you go down.

“And because of the gulf between the divisions competitively and financially, you increasingly need to spend all of that money to be able to give yourself a fighting chance of staying up. We don’t have Leeds 2024-25 accounts yet, but their wage bill was probably something like £60m, compared to mid-table Premier League clubs who are spending north of £150m. And that’s Leeds’ total as a parachute payment club with the strongest core revenues in the second tier – for other sides promoted from the Championship, the financial chasm is even greater.”

Leeds United need transfer caution

He continued: “Paraag Marathe has said Leeds will spend up to the limit of what is allowed under PSR, though whether that means on a season-by-season basis or over certain cycles isn’t clear. If you spend the absolute maximum one season, you give yourself no room for manoeuvre the next and you have to drastically adjust.

“Lurching from one extreme to the other like that isn’t good for any club, so I expect the 49ers are zooming out on the graph and looking at things on a multi-year basis. Leeds can only lose £60m over the three-season period up until the end of the current season, so PSR is an anchor in that respect.

“I suspect that they probably feel they could spend more this summer without worrying about a breach for the assessment period up to the end of 2025-26, but then where does that leave you in 2026-27 if you’re relegated? That’s the balancing act.”