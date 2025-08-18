Leeds United 1 Everton 0: Perfect Whites start as new signing holds nerve after big decision
Leeds United’s Premier League return got off to the perfect start after late drama in Monday night’s Elland Road clash against Everton as a new signing held his nerve after a big decision for a 1-0 success.
Leeds absolutely dominated the first half but without being able to make a breakthrough, Joel Piroe seeing three attempts either blocked by defenders or saved by keeper Jordan Pickford.
The Everton keeper also appeared to get a crucial slight touch on a Gabriel Gudmundsson corner to take the ball away from the onrushing Pascal Struijk who otherwise looked set to nod home.
Another corner from the impressive Gudmundsson later caused chaos before Everton eventually cleared and the half ended with the very bright Willy Gnonto firing a decent attempt from just outside the box over the bar.
Everton then came more into the contest after the break, albeit Leeds still has chances that they were unable to convert.
Despite the introduction of Jack Grealish for the visitors, the game appeared to be heading towards a goalless draw but Elland Road erupted in the 82nd minute as the Whites were awarded a penalty.
From a Whites break, a rocket of a shot from Anton Stach was blocked by James Tarkowski’s arm and referee Chris Kavanagh thought long and hard before pointing to the spot.
The decision then survived a check by VAR and substitute Lukas Nmecha stepped up to rifle home a clinical spot kick into the bottom right corner.
Leeds United v Everton: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Ampadu, Stach, Tanaka; James, Gnonto, Piroe. Subs: Darlow, Byram, Bornauw, Longstaff, Gruev, Aaronson, Ramazani, Harrison, Nmecha.