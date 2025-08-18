Leeds United faced Everton in Monday Night Football at Elland Road in the first game of their Premier League return.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s Premier League return got off to the perfect start after late drama in Monday night’s Elland Road clash against Everton as a new signing held his nerve after a big decision for a 1-0 success.

Leeds absolutely dominated the first half but without being able to make a breakthrough, Joel Piroe seeing three attempts either blocked by defenders or saved by keeper Jordan Pickford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Everton keeper also appeared to get a crucial slight touch on a Gabriel Gudmundsson corner to take the ball away from the onrushing Pascal Struijk who otherwise looked set to nod home.

Another corner from the impressive Gudmundsson later caused chaos before Everton eventually cleared and the half ended with the very bright Willy Gnonto firing a decent attempt from just outside the box over the bar.

Everton then came more into the contest after the break, albeit Leeds still has chances that they were unable to convert.

Despite the introduction of Jack Grealish for the visitors, the game appeared to be heading towards a goalless draw but Elland Road erupted in the 82nd minute as the Whites were awarded a penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From a Whites break, a rocket of a shot from Anton Stach was blocked by James Tarkowski’s arm and referee Chris Kavanagh thought long and hard before pointing to the spot.

The decision then survived a check by VAR and substitute Lukas Nmecha stepped up to rifle home a clinical spot kick into the bottom right corner.

Leeds United v Everton: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Ampadu, Stach, Tanaka; James, Gnonto, Piroe. Subs: Darlow, Byram, Bornauw, Longstaff, Gruev, Aaronson, Ramazani, Harrison, Nmecha.