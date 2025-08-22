What Peter Crouch has just said on Leeds United's chances this season

Leeds United defeated Everton at Elland Road in the Premier League opener and now travel to Arsenal this weekend

Former Premier League and England star Peter Crouch believes Leeds United can beat the drop if they maintain good home form at Elland Road this season.

The Whites were impressive in their first Premier League game of the season against Everton, which they won 1-0 courtesy of a late penalty dispatched by new summer signing Lukas Nmecha.

There is a long season ahead for the club but it was vital to get their first win as soon as possible as the statistic that has been spoken about repeatedly is how the three promoted Championship sides of the last two seasons have failed to stay up. And last season, no promoted side won a Premier League game until October, so this is a big weight off the shoulders of Daniel Farke and his side so early on in their campaign.

What Crouch said about the Leeds performance

Former Tottenham and Liverpool striker, alongside many other clubs in England, Peter Crouch, who has scored over 100 Premier League goals, believes the energy on display against Everton could go some way in helping Leeds stay up this season.

Speaking on the On That Peter Crouch Podcast, Crouch said: “Certainly at home, they’re going to pick up points. The energy, sprints, closing down, the atmosphere, if they keep that up for the whole season, they’re going to be fine. I was really impressed with them, Leeds.”

What Farke had to say about his side after the match

The Leeds boss was in high spirits after what he called a ‘really magic night’ at Elland Road on Monday.

Speaking after his side’s 1-0 win, Farke said: “We are happy and grateful we are allowed to present our supporters, who had to suffer a lot over the years. It was special and a really good day for us.

"We were dominant in the first half and had 12 shots. That is outstanding for a newly promoted side.

"I was bit worried because we were so dominant and normally you score. It can be costly when you don't take your opportunities. Lukas Nmecha took his opportunity. It was hard fought.

“A good start is always crucial. The first win out of the way and the first clean sheet. We have to carry on and win many more points.”

