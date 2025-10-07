A Leeds United summer signing has spoken out over his lack of appearances since joining the Whites ahead of their Premier League return.

Leeds United defender Jaka Bijol experienced an unfortunate introduction to life at Elland Road when his debut was delayed by an unexpected suspension he received after being shown a red card in one of his final appearances for former club Udinese.

There was great excitement when the Whites made the Slovenia international one of their most expensive additions of the summer transfer window after agreeing a reported £15 million deal with the Serie A club. However, after appearing during their pre-season campaign, Bijol found himself on the sidelines when the Premier League season got underway with a home win against Everton as he served a one-game ban that was hanging over from his time in Italy.

Since then, the 26-year-old has remained as an unused substitute for the Whites last six Premier League fixtures and his only competitive appearance came in the shock Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Championship crisis club Sheffield Wednesday.

Bijol will hope to earn some game-time after linking up with Slovenia for their World Cup qualifier double-header with Kosovo and Switzerland over the next week - and the Whites defender has given an insight into his mindset after he made a slow start to life at Elland Road.

He told Ekipa24: "I am certainly not happy with the current situation. There are always ups and downs. There are always slightly worse situations. You have to get over them as a footballer. I am sure that my opportunity will come at Leeds - I hope as soon as possible. But that certainly makes me much more eager for competitive matches. And I am sure that these two international matches will come in very handy, I will give my best, as always."

Different

Getty Images

Bijol’s comments come just a week after Slovenia manager Matjaz Kek stressed the defender will have to ensure he reaches a high physical and mental level if he is to force his way into the Whites side over the coming weeks.

He said: "The team is starting to play well, they are not conceding goals, why would he change? Add to that an unfortunate match in the cup and things have come together like this. To get through here, you have to be both mentally and physically at the highest level. Jaka told me well three weeks ago: ‘The Premier League, this is something special, something different.’ He has to get used to it, adapt and at a certain point have a little luck too."