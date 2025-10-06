Jonny Howson eyes upcoming fixture as big chance for Leeds United youngsters with first team declaration

Promotion-winner Jonny Howson is back at Leeds United in an under-21s player coach role.

Whites favourite Jonny Howson is eyeing an upcoming fixture as a great opportunity for Leeds United’s youngsters in the picture bigger of their long term aims.

Promotion-winning Whites midfielder Howson is back at Leeds in an under-21s player coaching role and the 37-year-old helped the Whites youngsters to a point on Friday through a 2-2 draw against West Brom’s under-21s.

The fixture acted as the team’s sixth game of the new Premier League 2 season but a very different test awaits on Tuesday evening as United’s under-21s visit League Two side Fleetwood Town in the Vertu Trophy.

The Whites youngsters are in Group G of the competition along with Fleetwood, Port Vale and Accrington Stanley for tests which Howson says his players should be relishing against experienced EFL sides.

“A great opportunity”

“I think it's a great opportunity for the lads, going and playing a league side,” said Howson to Leeds United’s official website.

“Playing a first team side is a great opportunity because ultimately that is where the lads want to get and want to be competing.

“It is a great opportunity to go and test yourself against high-level opposition, a first team. We should be really looking forward to it and be ready to go.”

