Leeds United face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light next week.

Ian Poveda looks set for a swift reunion with Leeds United as the winger continues to build fitness ahead of the Whites’ trip to Sunderland next weekend.

Poveda has played just 18 minutes of Championship football for new club Sunderland, who he joined as a free agent in July after seeing out his Leeds contract. The 24-year-old’s lack of pre-season has been problematic with injury issues keeping him out of the squad for large parts of the campaign.

A thigh issue has seen Poveda absent from Sunderland’s last two matchday squads but after training this week, he is expected to be back for his side’s trip to Watford on Saturday. The Black Cats then host Derby County in the week before Leeds head to the Stadium of Light on Friday, at which point their former winger could be in line to start against them.

“Ian should be available for Watford,” Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris told The Sunderland Echo. “Ian had a long period without a team and this can impact you, you can lose a week or two when you feel discomfort. He is in this period at the moment, he needs one or two weeks and maybe one or two good performances on the pitch just to create that feeling of confidence. I am confident in him.”

Poveda enjoyed a promising pre-season campaign at Leeds just over a year ago and was tipped for a surprise role in Daniel Farke’s squad, but the rise in prominence of Crysencio Summerville, coupled with Wilfried Gnonto staying in West Yorkshire, saw him pushed to the fringes. The Colombian did make 10 appearances before joining Sheffield Wednesday on loan in January.

Le Bris will also hope to have Alan Browne available for the visit of Leeds, with the experienced midfielder fighting to be fit in time for this weekend. But recent free agent signing Aaron Connolly and deadline-day arrival Salis Abdul Samed remain doubtful as the pair build fitness slowly.

"I don't know exactly when Salis will be available to play,” Le Bris said. “He is feeling good but with the kind of injury he is coming back from, if he reaches a certain level of intensity [too soon] then it could provoke another injury. At the moment we don't know exactly when he will be fit, but I think it will probably be after the international break."