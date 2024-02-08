Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl already has high hopes of tying Ian Poveda down to a permanent deal in the summer. After struggling for game time at Leeds United this season, Poveda made the loan switch to Wednesday on transfer deadline day.

The Owls, who had competition for his signature, had initially discussed a permanent deal for the Colombia international there and then, but they eventually completed a loan deal that will take him up to the end of his United contract. With a new Leeds deal unlikely to materialise, Poveda is expected to become a free agent in summer and it seems plausible that he will have options to mull over.

However, Rohl is keen to plan ahead and he'll be looking to discuss a Hillsborough stay with the 23-year-old over the coming weeks and months, regardless of what division the club may find themselves in next season.

"Yeah, this is exactly what I will do," Rohl said about the possibility of trying to convince Poveda to stick around. "Now we will start to prepare for the summer and that means to look for our players, to extend contracts, to speak with them and look for new options in the summer. We have to make the decision. If we are convinced on players then we have to move and do it as soon as possible and get players we can take in the future."

He added: "Ian is a player who operates in the pockets and in the red zone. We always want to play between in the lines with good movements and there are situations he can solve for us. He's a good player with good individual quality, especially in the final third with smart passes."