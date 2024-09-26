Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds boss Daniel Farke has issued a league table warning.

Daniel Farke has issued a Championship table warning with a poor start disagreement and prediction for Leeds United’s weekend visitors Coventry City.

Farke’s Whites moved up to sixth place with last weekend’s 2-0 victory at Cardiff City as part of a weekend in which the 2022-23 beaten play-off finalists Coventry suffered a third defeat of the new season via 2-1 loss at home to Swansea City.

The reverse left the Sky Blues down in 19th place with just five points from their first six games but Farke has dug a little deeper in assessing the team’s beginning to the new campaign, hitting back at suggestions of a “poor start”.

Coventry are now in their seventh consecutive season under boss Mark Robins and Farke has highlighted how their fortunes always mirror a similar pattern which he again fully expects to materialise this term.

Asked about Sky Blues boss Robins - and if he was the best example of longevity - Farke reasoned: “Not always, just when you have the right manager. This is the most important.

"If the quality of the manager is not great or it doesn't fit to the club then it makes also no sense to say come on we just give him time and time and time. You have to be convinced of a manager, that's quite important

"But I have to say, I am totally convinced of the quality of Mark because I have always rated him as a top manager in this division. He is there with so much experience and also when I judge what he is doing.

"He more or less always delivers in each and every season, he is a real quality manager and a top solution. Also when I judge Coventry, I think what he has done is develop the club into a club who always comes close to promotion to the Premier League.

"They finished either in the top six, even in the play-off final or close to the top six then it's always the same. He loses his best players , he has to rebuild and quite often they have - a bit like this season - a bit of a slower start but then his quality shines and the longer he works with the team the better and the more competitive they are.

"It happens each and every season with them and they always come pretty, pretty close, either to finishing in the top six or close to the top six. So I expect them also to finish in a much better position than they are and they had the same this summer, they lost also some quality players, like in the season before, he always has to replace key positions and he does always the same with his quality, with his experience with his calmness, he develops the squad and rebuilds.

"It's never easy when you always have to replace your more key parts but in terms of what he does, how he replaces also that bigger clubs or financially more potential clubs are capable to buy his best players and then he finds another solution.

“I am full of respect and I am pretty, pretty sure also they will be one of the competitors to finish in the top six.

"I am not distracted by and I wouldn't label it as their 'poor start'. They are already also on five points but in terms of their league position, of course they want to be in a better league position.

“But I am 100 per cent sure they will do the same what they do for years, they develop the squad, Mark with his quality will develop the squad and they will finish in a really good position so i expect a difficult game for us."