Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories as Saturday’s Championship clash against Coventry City edges closer.

Leeds United have the chance to cement their early promotion credentials when they host Coventry City at Elland Road on Saturday. Daniel Farke’s men returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at 10-man Cardiff City last weekend - their third win in four - and can climb further up the table with three more points.

Farke confirmed on Thursday that he will be without Manor Solomon, Dan James and Max Wober this weekend while there are question marks over the availability of Pascal Struijk. Coventry City have a few injury problems of their own and have struggled to get going thus far, and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories from Elland Road in the meantime.

Raphinha interest

Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as the latest Premier League club to be linked with former Leeds star Raphinha. Fabrizio Romano claims the north London club have ‘always appreciated’ Raphinha, who was heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona all summer with reports suggesting he could cost £85million.

Raphinha left Leeds for Barcelona in 2022 and has cemented himself as a key player under new manager Hansi Flick, who handed him the captain’s armband recently in Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s absence. But financial issues at Camp Nou mean most players have a price and Spurs have joined the long list of admirers.

“Raphinha has always been attractive to several clubs, not only in Europe, when Barcelona signed him from Leeds there was interest from Chelsea and interest from Arsenal,” Romano told his YouTube channel. “He’s always been a player of interest for Tottenham, they have always appreciated him.”

Wober twist

Max Wober was reportedly of interest to Premier League outfit Wolves towards the end of the summer transfer window. GiveMeSport claim Molineux recruitment chiefs were keen on Wober but found themselves ‘unable to stump up the cash’ for the Leeds defender.

Wober’s future remained uncertain throughout the summer, with the Austrian not publicly commenting on his stance until after the transfer window closed. A return to loan club Borussia Monchengladbach always seemed a feint possibility but it seems another option was on the cards.

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil wanted defensive additions after losing Max Kilman to West Ham for £40m, but the Midlands club were ‘left frustrated’ at being priced out of a move for Wober. The 26-year-old will stay at Leeds for the foreseeable but is yet to start a league game, with injury issues not helping.