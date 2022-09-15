Leeds United are in the midst of a long wait to return to action amid two postponements.

The Whites have seen this weekend’s clash with Manchester United pushed back due to the Queen’s funeral and the police shortages pertaining to it.

Overall, Leeds will go almost a month without playing a game due to the upcoming international break, set to return to action on October 2.

It has been a solid start for Jesse Marsch’s men, but they will be keen to get back to winning ways after a heavy defeat last time out.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours.

Gakpo situation explained

Manchester United could well have been the big factor behind Leeds failing to sign Cody Gakpo in the summer transfer window.

The PSV star was heavily linked with a move to Elland Road, and Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani confirmed there were attempts to sign him.

But Leeds couldn’t get over the line, and a report from the Express might just explain why.

According to the report, Gakpo agreed personal terms with United and wanted to make the move, but the Red Devils ended up sticking with youngster Anthony Elanga.

It seems the presence of United could have cost the Whites in their pursuit.

Brereton-Diaz blow

Leeds have a problem if they want to sign Blackburn Rovers star Ben Brereton-Diaz.

The striker is attracting plenty of interest ahead of his contract expiring next summer. Blackburn rejected offers during the summer despite facing the prospect of losing their star striker for nothing.

Leeds and Everton are said to hold an interest, but it seems the bulk of active interest is coming from Spain.

Football Insider claim Valencia, Villarreal, Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad are preparing pre-contract offers for the forward.