Leeds United and Newcastle linked with transfer battle amid ‘expected to leave’ claim

Leeds United face some major competition as they look to win the race to sign RB Salzburg’s highly-rated forward Noah Okafor.

Reports in Italy have suggested Jesse Marsch may not have it all his own way as he looks to secure a deal for the talented Swiss international he worked with during his two-year managerial reign with the Austrian club.

The 22-year-old gave a sign of his undoubted ability last week when he scored in his side’s 1-1 draw at AC Milan in the opening game of their Champions League group stage campaign.

Leeds had a chance to view Okafor in action against Premier League opposition on Wednesday night when Chelsea visited the Red Bull Arena in Graham Potter’s first game in charge of the Blues.

Okafor has forged a fearsome reputation after joining Salzburg from Basel in a £10m deal during the January 2020 transfer window.

Since making that move, he has gone on to score 30 goals and provide 20 assists in 89 appearances in all competitions and has started the current season in blistering form.

Okafor has found the net on six occasions in 11 appearances and has captured the attention of some of European football’s biggest clubs.

Italian outlet CalcioMercato have suggested Borussia Dortmund and Serie A giants Inter Milan are providing some serious competition to Leeds’ reported ambitions of landing the in-demand forward.

Newcastle United, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest have also been linked with the Swiss star in the past.