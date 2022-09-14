The stats experts give their take on how the Premier League will pan out come the end of the s

It has been a reasonably impressive start to the new season for Jesse Marsch and his side Leeds United side.

The memories of last season’s dramatic - but ultimately successful - battle against relegation feel like they have faded away and thoughts are firmly on enjoying a far more positive campaign this time around.

Despite picking up just one point from their last three games, the Whites currently sit in ninth place in the table after starting their season with home wins against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea, as well as claiming a draw at Southampton.

Progress was made in the Carabao Cup too as a brace from Mateusz Klich and a Luis Sinisterra goal helped Marsch’s men to a 3-1 home win against Yorkshire neighbours Barnsley.

The postponement of Sunday’s visit to Manchester United means Leeds will not return to action until they host Aston Villa on the first Sunday of October - a full month after their last Premier League game against Brentford.

The outlook looks more positive, despite the recent dip in form, and hopes are high that a mid-table finish can be secured this season.

The Evening Post utilises stats experts FiveThirtyEight to assess where the Whites will finish when the final whistle is blown on the Premier League season next May.

1. 1st - Manchester City Predicted points tally: 87 Photo: Fran Santiago Photo Sales

2. 2nd - Liverpool Predicted points tally: 75 Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

3. 3rd - Tottenham Hotspur Predicted points tally: 68 Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

4. 4th - Arsenal Predicted points tally: 68 Photo: Stuart MacFarlane Photo Sales