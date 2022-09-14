Leeds United handed fresh blow and transfer completed

Leeds United are now in the midst of a long wait to return to action.

Jesse Marsch’s men haven’t played since September 3, and they won’t play again until October 1 due to unexpected circumstances.

Leeds will now return to action after the international break, but in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Parisi blow

Leeds appear to have been dealt a blow in their reported bid to sign Fabiano Parisi.

The Empoli star has been linked with a move to Elland Road in recent weeks, with Marsch said to be keen to strengthen at left-back during the January window.

Parisi’s agent recently spoke about a possible transfer and how much it would cost, but it seems the player himself does not want to entertain talk of a move.

“It must be the year of confirmation. Fortunately, I was able to carry out all the (pre-season) preparations without incident, unlike the two previous seasons,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I am not thinking of the transfer market, but of playing well at Empoli. It is the ideal club for young people. They allow you to grow without pressure and allow you to make mistakes.

“The other big goal is to join the national team. I hope (Italy coach Roberto) Mancini will give me a look.”

Goalkepeer signed

The Whites are said to have completed the signing of Celtic youngster Rory Mahady.

Mahady is a 16-year-old goalkeeper who is highly rated by Leeds, and he has now signed a two-year scholarship deal.