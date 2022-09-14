Leeds United handed fresh blow and transfer completed
Leeds United are now in the midst of a long wait to return to action.
Jesse Marsch’s men haven’t played since September 3, and they won’t play again until October 1 due to unexpected circumstances.
Last weekend’s outing was postponed out of respect for the Queen, who passed away in the week, while this weekend’s clash with Manchester United has been postponed due to a shortage of police ahead of Monday’s state funeral.
Leeds will now return to action after the international break, but in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.
Parisi blow
Leeds appear to have been dealt a blow in their reported bid to sign Fabiano Parisi.
The Empoli star has been linked with a move to Elland Road in recent weeks, with Marsch said to be keen to strengthen at left-back during the January window.
Parisi’s agent recently spoke about a possible transfer and how much it would cost, but it seems the player himself does not want to entertain talk of a move.
“It must be the year of confirmation. Fortunately, I was able to carry out all the (pre-season) preparations without incident, unlike the two previous seasons,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.
“I am not thinking of the transfer market, but of playing well at Empoli. It is the ideal club for young people. They allow you to grow without pressure and allow you to make mistakes.
“The other big goal is to join the national team. I hope (Italy coach Roberto) Mancini will give me a look.”
Goalkepeer signed
The Whites are said to have completed the signing of Celtic youngster Rory Mahady.
Mahady is a 16-year-old goalkeeper who is highly rated by Leeds, and he has now signed a two-year scholarship deal.
That’s according to LUFC Youth, who say the Scotland under 17s goalkeeper has now joined the Yorkshire club, linking up with the club’s under-18s squad.