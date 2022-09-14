Leeds United duo Tyler Adams and Brendan Aaronson will head to Germany next week after they were named in the United States squad for two upcoming friendlies.

Former RB Leipzig midfielder Adams has made a big impression since joining the Whites in a reported £20million deal during the summer.

The 23-year-old has started all six Premier League fixtures so far and has provided an energetic influence in the middle of the park.

His international team-mate Aaronson has also shone since making a £22.5million move from Austrian side RB Salzburg earlier this summer.

The 21-year-old has scored one goal and created one assist during the opening six appearances of his time at Elland Road.

Both Adams and Aaronson are viewed as key players for the United States as they continue their preparations for this year’s World Cup Finals in Qatar.

Gregg Berhalter’s side will face Japan at the Dusseldorf Arena in Germany a week on Saturday before facing Saudi Arabia at Spanish club Murcia’s Estadio Nueva Condomina four days later.

After naming his squad, former Crystal Palace defender Berhalter said: “As we approach the World Cup, this is another opportunity for us to take a step forward as a group.

“We have a strong roster and can use these games as a measuring stick against World Cup opponents as we continue to gain valuable experience ahead of going to Qatar.”