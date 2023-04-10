Roy Hodgson’s Eagles were subjected to wave after wave of Leeds attacks during the opening exchanges and were indebted to some brilliant goalkeeping from Sam Johnstone in preventing the Whites from building up a healthy lead.

Instead, Javi Gracia’s hosts had only a 1-0 advantage via a 21st-minute Patrick Bamford header to show for their efforts and Palace then equalised in first-half stoppage time as Marc Guehi beat Whites stopper Illan Meslier to a loose ball from an Eagles free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half then proved a completely different spectacle as Palace ran in four more goals without reply which Eze said were the product of a wealth of information during the half time break.

DAYLIGHT: Eberechi Eze puts Crystal Palace 3-1 up in Sunday's Premier League clash against Leeds United having been 1-0 down. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

“A lot of information was given at half-time,” said Eze to Palace TV. “Making runs in behind, having more energy and winning the second ball. We took on the information well and it worked for us.”

Eze also hailed the display of Eagles keeper Johnstone who was making his Palace Premier League debut as he stepped in for injured first choice stopper Vicente Guaita.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad