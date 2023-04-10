Javi Gracia explains Luke Ayling decision and declares intent with Leeds United man backing

Ayling kept his place in the Whites XI for Sunday’s Premier League hosting of Crystal Palace despite some disappointing recent performances and the 31-year-old’s forays forward from right back helped Leeds dominate the opening exchanges against the Eagles.

United, though, only had a 1-0 lead through a Patrick Bamford header to show for their efforts and the Whites completely imploded in the second half after Marc Guehi had drawn Roy Hodgson’s men level in first half stoppage time.

Ayling was given a torrid time as Palace bombarded Leeds and scored four goals without reply after the interval en route to a 5-1 romp, after which Gracia was specifically asked about Ayling’s selection in his post-match press conference.

Asked for his thinking in sticking by Ayling despite struggling in recent games, Gracia reasoned: “I think that he's trying to help the team and like the rest of the players he tries to do his best. In this moment, I don't want to say or to give my personal opinion about one player because more than ever I want to be close to my players and try to be ready for the next."