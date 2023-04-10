News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United's relegation rivals unveil new manager after reported snub from ex-Whites boss

Leeds United’s relegation rivals Leicester City have unveiled the club’s new manager following a reported snub from ex-Whites boss Jesse Marsch.

By Lee Sobot
Published 11th Apr 2023, 00:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 00:13 BST

Marsch was in talks with Leicester over the vacant managerial position after the Foxes parted ways with Brendan Rodgers. Leicester were reportedly closing in on Marsch but talks collapsed and the Foxes have now appointed former Norwich City, Aston Villa and Brentford boss Dean Smith as the club’s new manager until the end of the season. Craig Shakespeare, John Terry, Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell will form Smith’s coaching team.

Speaking to lcfc.com, Smith said: “I’m really happy to have the opportunity to lead the team during these final weeks of the season. The challenge in front of us is clear, but it’s one myself and my coaching team have experienced before and, with the quality in this squad and the number of games remaining, it’s very much achievable. Our first job is to rebuild confidence and instil belief in the team and I’m looking forward to getting to work with the players this week.”

Marsch withdrew from the running to be next Leicester boss according to reports.

NEW BOSS: Dean Smith at Leicester City. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.NEW BOSS: Dean Smith at Leicester City. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.
