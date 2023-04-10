Fresh big boost for Leeds United defender but blow for Whites attacker upon decision

Several loaned out Leeds players were in action in Easter Monday’s EFL programme including 21-year-old right back Cody Drameh who started a tenth Championship game in a row for promotion-chasing Luton Town in their clash at home to Blackpool.

Fellow Leeds loanee Ian Poveda was named on the bench for Blackpool who went ahead in the 29th minute through Andy Lyons. Luton, though, fought back to record a 3-1 victory in which Drameh played the full match as the Hatters strengthened their hold on third place. Poveda was brought on with 15 minutes left for Blackpool but Drameh has played every single minute of Luton’s last seven league games.

Elsewhere in the Championship, there was a blow for Whites attacker Joe Gelhardt who dropped to the bench as the Black Cats visited Cardiff City. Gelhardt, though, was brought on with 11 minutes left as his side recorded a 1-0 victory.

FRESH BOOST: For Leeds United defender Cody Drameh, above, pictured taking a corner in Easter Monday's 3-1 victory against Blackpool at Kenilworth Road. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.