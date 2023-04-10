Fresh big boost for Leeds United defender but blow for Whites attacker upon decision
A young Leeds United defender has received another big boost as he chases promotion.
Several loaned out Leeds players were in action in Easter Monday’s EFL programme including 21-year-old right back Cody Drameh who started a tenth Championship game in a row for promotion-chasing Luton Town in their clash at home to Blackpool.
Fellow Leeds loanee Ian Poveda was named on the bench for Blackpool who went ahead in the 29th minute through Andy Lyons. Luton, though, fought back to record a 3-1 victory in which Drameh played the full match as the Hatters strengthened their hold on third place. Poveda was brought on with 15 minutes left for Blackpool but Drameh has played every single minute of Luton’s last seven league games.
Elsewhere in the Championship, there was a blow for Whites attacker Joe Gelhardt who dropped to the bench as the Black Cats visited Cardiff City. Gelhardt, though, was brought on with 11 minutes left as his side recorded a 1-0 victory.
Leo Hjelde was also named on the bench for Rotherham United but not called for in their contest at Norwich City which ended a goalless draw. It was a similar tale for Jamie Shackleton in Millwall’s game at Hull City but in which the Lions fell to a 1-0 defeat. Charlie Cresswell remains out injured for Millwall after fracturing his eye socket. In League Two, Alfie McCalmont started for Carlisle United and played the full match at Walsall which ended in a goalless draw.