Leeds United ‘submit bid’ for midfielder with deal to be completed in coming days

Leeds United are stepping up their transfer business as the deadline approaches

Leeds United have submitted an official bid to Rangers for midfielder Glen Kamara with talks between the clubs entering the final stages, according to reports.

The Whites have tracked the player all summer and though their interest appeared to cool at one stage, a reported bid now suggests he's a priority target.

Fabrizio Romano reports a bid has been made with the deal expected to be completed in the coming days. Kamara is said to have ‘already accepted’ the move.

Daniel Farke looked in need of an experienced midfielder at stages during the 4-3 win at Ipswich Town, particularly late on when the hosts were pouring forward in search of a point.

Kamara started his career in the Arsenal academy, spending time on loan at Southend United and Colchester United during his time with the North London club. He made the move to Scotland with Dundee in 2017 before making the switch to Rangers in January 2019. He has played in central and defensive midfield for the majority of his career.

Earlier this week, Rangers boss Michael Beale confirmed Kamara would make his Ibrox exit before the window shut. Beale stated Kamara was ‘close’ to a departure amid reports in the Scottish press that a £5.5 million offer had been submitted by Leeds.

“Glen is the one who is closest,” said the Rangers boss ahead of their win over Ross County on Saturday afternoon. “We had an honest conversation when I came back into the club about his future. There has been no fall-out.

“We were expecting Glen to move this summer. It was his wish as well. I wasn’t in the mood to persuade anyone to play for Rangers. It has to be the right club and valuation. He has been an excellent signing, but I want different here.”