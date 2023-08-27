A week is a long time in football and what a difference it can make. The one just gone has changed the mood at Leeds United dramatically.

No wins in three, two key players training away from the team and little external evidence of the work Daniel Farke insisted was being done on recruitment had made things a little fraught around Elland Road. But when Saturday came Luis Sinisterra and Willy Gnonto were back in the fold, a new star had been introduced in Joel Piroe and all three hit the net in the most thrilling of 4-3 victories.

Wins and signings were always going to drag the Leeds fanbase out of any late window pessimism and the week that was brought one of each. More than that, however, it was a week that showed the Peacocks can strut around in the Championship like the big club they are.

Others wanted Piroe, particularly at a price just north of £10m but still south of what he's probably worth, and yet Leeds went and got it done. Being Leeds United still counts for a lot.As a newly promoted club Ipswich Town brought momentum, form, a highly-rated manager and a stylish way of playing into this game. As a newly relegated club Leeds brought a Premier League front four and that was that, almost.

Though Farke named a stronger starting XI than many of those that started games last season, this game was no walk in the park and the big brother act of fielding such a potent attack was no protection from Ipswich's relentless windmilling.

Make no mistake, it was a positive day. Leeds came out with the three points and a tantalising glimpse of how good things could be this season. Each of Farke's four attackers scored a goal. Each away fan got their money's worth and then some. Supporting Leeds was fun again.

The Whites also came out of Portman Road positively aware of the need to follow up the Piroe signing with others, to make sure one good week begets another. As good as the front line looked, Leeds at times looked shaky at the back and couldn't quite control the game. And though there was finally a game-changing option or two on the bench in the shape of not-yet-quite-fit Crysencio Summerville and Joe Gelhardt, Farke might have killed for an experienced midfielder to come on and steady the ship.

Sam Byram, a right-back playing left-back, picked up a first half injury and Farke then tried two other right-sided players in that position.

BIG BROTHER - Leeds United acted like the big club they are and signed a striker lots of other clubs wanted in Joel Piroe. He duly scored on his debut at Ipswich Town. Pic: PA

The day got off to an inauspicious start, too. Farke's attacking riches watched in horror as Ipswich set off the better side and went 1-0 up inside seven minutes. Luke Ayling appealed for an offside that never came and Joe Rodon put a low cross through his own goal. Had it not been for Byrams last-ditch challenge, Wes Burns might have made it 2-0 almost immediately.

When the Whites did get the ball back downfield their top flight worthy attack made its presence known in a big way. First Georginio Rutter twisted and turned to create space for a shot that he squeezed in off the far post to equalise. Gnonto got in on the act four minutes later. A well-worked move put Sam Byram in possession level with the area and he swung in the perfect delivery for Gnonto to nip in ahead of Vaclav Hladky. And by the 19 minute mark it was 3-1, Piroe finishing off from close range after Sinisterra's drive brought a save.

In amongst the goals was some lovely link-up stuff, a wonderful switch of play from Archie Gray, a Byram cross that could not be defended and a sense that Leeds could do frightening things to defences. Sinisterra, in particular, had the look of a man playing below his level.

The away end was bouncing and Ipswich were tasting Championship reality for the first time since promotion. What they weren't doing, however, was panicking and because Leeds could not squeeze the life out of the game through possession, chances kept coming at the other end.

Byram's groin injury handed Cody Drameh a chance, albeit on the opposite side to his natural position, and he was unable to grasp it. Balls in behind him and giveaways were a problem even before he undercooked a back pass that led to Nathan Broadhead's scoring with virtually the final kick of the half.

Farke had seen enough in that 20-minute cameo and subbed the sub, Jamie Shackleton next to have a go. An early booking in the second half, for time wasting, was not the start Farke wanted from his third makeshift left-back of the afternoon.

Ethan Ampadu and Sam Morsy went to war in the middle of the pitch and attacks flowed from one end to the other around them, wasteful finishing keeping the scoreline the same.

What the game called for was a moment of real quality to make a difference and Sinisterra supplied it. Shackleton's through ball was good, it gave the winger a real chance and yet he still had it all to do. His strength held off a challenge, his pace took him into the area and his technical ability took his shot across the face of goal and into the corner of the net.

That ought to have been all she wrote, but to their credit Ipswich continued to swing wildly in Leeds' direction and Illan Meslier was called into action twice in quick succession.In the sixth minute of time added on the hosts were rewarded for their endeavour with a third, Charlie Cresswell diving in and not making a challenge, Conor Chaplin punishing the substitute with a drive beyond Meslier.

There was time yet for a delivery into the Leeds box, there just wasn't time for an equaliser and a breathless, entertaining advert for the second tier of English football was brought to a standstill, players on both sides having just about punched themselves out.