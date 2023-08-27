Leeds broke their transfer record to sign French forward Rutter from Hoffenheim in the January transfer window and the 21-year-old finally netted his first goal for the club when putting Daniel Farke’s side on course for a 4-3 victory in Saturday’s Championship clash at Ipswich Town.

Rutter was restricted to just one Premier League start and 264 minutes of top-flight football upon his switch to Leeds as last season ended in relegation and the Frenchman reflected on early “difficulties” but now long-awaited joy having opened his Whites account at Ipswich.

Outlining the personal need for more hard work and goals, Rutter now hopes that further success will follow and the record signing has also delivered an exciting first take on his newly-formed attacking partnership with new Whites recruit Joel Piroe.

UP AND RUNNING: Leeds United's record signing Georginio Rutter who now has his first goal for the club following his strike in Saturday's 4-3 win at Championship hosts Ipswich Town. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Dutch striker Piroe joined Leeds from Swansea City on Thursday and went straight into the starting line-up at Ipswich, partnering Rutter in the front line and followed Rutter’s lead by also bagging his own first goal for Leeds just 19 minutes into his debut.

Reflecting firstly on Saturday’s victory and his own strike, Rutter beamed to LUTV: “I have waited for this goal for a long time and today was a good performance from the team. I hope we continue this for the next game. I am happy and everybody is happy for me, I think - and for the fans – and I think it is important for the confidence.

"I am very happy because it was a difficult moment for me last year because it was a little bit complicated. For a young player, you come to a new country that you don't know and it's complicated. I hope today is the first goal and I need to make more goals for the team, for the club and for my confidence. I need to work more and we will see later for the next game."