Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna acknowledged the quality in Leeds United's forward line during the Whites' 4-3 victory against his newly-promoted side.

McKenna's Ipswich had gone unbeaten so far this season before Leeds arrived at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon.

Daniel Farke made quite the statement by naming Luis Sinisterra, Willy Gnonto, Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter in his starting line-up in Suffolk, and subsequently witnessed each player score their first goals of the season for the club.

In Rutter's case, his equalising strike in the tenth minute broke his United duck, having signed for £30 million from TSG Hoffenheim back in January. The Frenchman's turn and driving run into Ipswich's penalty area with the ball at his feet proved too effective for the Tractor Boys' defence to handle as the 21-year-old converted beyond Vaclav Hladky to restore parity just minutes on from Joe Rodon’s early own goal.

Leeds forward Georginio Rutter scored his first goal for the club in the 4-3 win versus Ipswich Town. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Speaking after the match, Ipswich boss McKenna was keen to praise his squad, rather than bemoan their inability to deny Rutter his first Leeds goal, acknowledging the former Bundesliga striker is at a 'much higher level' than opponents Ipswich have faced previously.

"It's an individual bit of brilliance from a player who's at a much higher level than what we've faced before as a team," McKenna admitted, discussing Leeds' first goal. "But we can do better on that," he added.

"I did feel that today would be a high-scoring game. I know we're usually very good defensively, but I had the feeling that today would be a high-scoring game. I think it could have went either way."

Ipswich threatened to equalise in the closing stages at the end of second half stoppage time, after Conor Chaplin's arrowed effort found the corner of Illan Meslier's net in the 95th minute, but to no avail. McKenna was pleased his team were able to compete alongside the individual quality Leeds possess.

"On an individual level, that talent right across the pitch is really, really high, especially in those forward positions. And that's an adjustment for us to make on an individual level. The players will learn from these experiences, they will learn so much from that game and from the opponents that they faced," McKenna said.

Ipswich remain ahead of Leeds in the Championship table owing to three wins from their opening three league fixtures this season.