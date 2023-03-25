Leeds United are now waiting patiently for the return of club football after going into the international break on the back of two good results.

The Whites drew with Brighton and followed that up with a superb away win over relegation rivals Wolves to climb out of the bottom three in style. Though, Javi Gracia and his men will be acutely aware that they still have plenty of work to do if they want to stay out of the drop zone between now and the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

‘Deal struck’

Leeds look set to have agreed an exit for one of their out of favour players.

According to Football Insider, the Whites have agreed a deal that will see Mateusz Bogusz head for MLS, and specifically LAFC. It’s claimed the 21-year-old will sign a four-year deal with the US club, returning early from his loan spell with UD Ibiza to secure a move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bogusz was signed on the cheap from Ruch Chorzów in 2019, and he now looks set to move on for good just over a year before his contract expires at Elland Road. The former Poland under-21 international has only ever made one senior appearance for Leeds.

McKennie interest

There seems to be a growing list of clubs interested in Leeds loan star Weston McKennie as the midfielder continues to impress for club and country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McKennie is currently on loan at Elland Road from Juventus, and Leeds are said to hold an option to buy in the lead worth around £34million. Whether the Whites can activate that option will depend on whether they can stay in the Premier League, but it seems interest is building in McKennie regardless. It’s claimed by GiveMeSport that Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund and Roma are all interested.