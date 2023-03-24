A Premier League statement, released on Friday afternoon, confirmed that the Merseyside club’s alleged breach of Profit and Sustainability rules in the period ending 2021/22 would be heard by an independent panel.

Potential sanctions for Everton, if found guilty, include a possible points deduction, transfer embargoes, reduced playing squads, substantial fines and in the most severe cases, expulsion from the league. Everton, currently level on 26 points with Leeds having played a game more, sit one place below the Whites in the top flight table due to an inferior goal difference. Both clubs are just two points above the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the Toffees said: “Everton Football Club is disappointed to hear of the Premier League’s decision to refer an allegation of a breach of Profit & Sustainability regulations to an independent commission for review. The Club strongly contests the allegation of non-compliance and together with its independent team of experts is entirely confident that it remains compliant with all financial rules and regulations.

“Everton is prepared to robustly defend its position to the commission. The Club has, over several years, provided information to the Premier League in an open and transparent manner and has consciously chosen to act with the utmost good faith at all times. The Club will not be making any further comment at this time.”

Last May Leeds and Burnley, who were both then under the threat of relegation, submitted a joint letter to the Premier League threatening to bring legal action for substantial damages against the league and Everton after they reported combined losses of £371.8 million over a three-year period. Following Leeds’ survival on the final day of the 2021/22 season, the Whites opted not to pursue their claim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad